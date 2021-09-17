CHARLOTTE Movie Clip

CHARLOTTE Movie Clip - Here’s your first clip for animated film Charlotte.

Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley leads cast alongside Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong.

The Canada-France-Belgium animated drama is directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana.

It depicts the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who comes of age on the eve of the Second World War and defies incredible odds to create a timeless masterpiece.