Chiropractor explains why he signed more than 100 medical exemptions for kids

Dan Busch, the Florida chiropractor who signed more than 100 medical exemptions for kids not to wear masks in schools sits down for a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Randi Kaye after previously declining to answer her questions.
Dan Busch, the Florida chiropractor who signed more than 100 medical exemptions for kids not to wear masks in schools sits down for a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Randi Kaye after previously declining to answer her questions.
CNN’s Randi Kaye attempts to speak with chiropractor Dan Busch, who despite not being a medical doctor, wrote medical exemptions..
Watch VideoA legal battle over mask mandates is taking yet another turn in Florida.
Florida leaders previously put in..