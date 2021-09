Kangana's 1M Fans On Koo, Shilpa Trolled For Vaishno Devi Visit,Kareena's Beach Vacation|Top 10 News

Salman Khan VS KRK: Bombay High Court Issues Notice To ‘Radhe’ Star & His Production Company Seeking A Reply, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures of her enjoying at the Beach, Kangana becomes the first female actor to cross 1 Million followers on KOO App.

Here are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.