Aston Martin DB5 Corgi Toys

With only a month until the release of the 25th Bond movie, Aston Martin launched its No Time To Die campaign today with an exclusive screening of its No Time To Die TV spot, against the backdrop of London’s Battersea Power Station.

No Time To Die, to be released globally from September 2021, features four iconic Aston Martin models from past, present and future.

James Bond’s highly-anticipated return to cinema marks the first time four different models have appeared in a 007 film: the DB5, the classic Aston Martin V8, the brand’s super GT – DBS and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla – the forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.

To celebrate the return of 007’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 to the big screen, Aston Martin and Corgi also unveiled a full-size replica of the original 1965 Corgi DB5 model.

Located at The Coaling Jetty, outside Battersea Power Station, the life size model which measures 5.66 metres long, 2.7 metres tall and 2.7 metres deep, replicates the original Corgi design and houses an Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car.

The DB5 is complete with a broad selection of working gadgets that fans will recognise from the classic James Bond film: rotating number plates, a retractable bullet proof rear shield, extending front over-riders and of course pop out machine guns.