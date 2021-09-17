Russians head to polls in general election as Navalny's 'smart voting' app is blocked

The ruling United Russia party is expected to comfortably hold its majority in the State Duma after a lacklustre campaign season marked by a crackdown on serious opposition groups.
Russians vote on Sunday in the final day of three-day parliamentary elections marred by allegations of widespread irregularities..
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's Smart Voting app disappeared from Apple and Google stores Friday as Russians began voting..