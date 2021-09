Sung Kang Teases 'Star Wars' Role

With one fan-favourite franchise under his belt with the "Fast & Furious" series, Sung Kang says he's living out his childhood dreams with a role in the "Star Wars" spin-off series "Obi-Wan Kenobi".

While promoting his new film "Snakehead" at TIFF, the actor tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what it's like being on set of the upcoming Disney+ series.