Dynasty S04E20 You Vicious, Miserable Liar

Dynasty 4x20 "You Vicious, Miserable Liar" Season 4 Episode 20 Promo Trailer HD - RUNNING AWAY - Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas.

Adam (Sam Underwood) presents his research to the board, who is impressed, but there is more in store for him.

Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) remains annoyed that Dominique (Michael Michele) is nowhere to be found and exhibits disturbing behavior.

Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) tries to fix Blake's (Grant Show) mess and is surprised by the results.

Cristal (Daniella Alonso) has a heart-to-heart with Amanda (Eliza Bennett).

The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (420).

Original airdate 9/24/2021.