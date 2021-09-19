On GPS: France's fury at new Pacific security pact

Former French ambassador to the United States Gérard Araud and Fareed on Australia’s cancellation of a big maritime security deal with France.
Former French ambassador to the United States Gérard Araud and Fareed on Australia’s cancellation of a big maritime security deal with France.
The pact will enable Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and will see the country scrap its Attack Class Submarine..
The pact will enable Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and will see the country scrap its Attack Class Submarine..