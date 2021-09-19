Jake Tapper grills Mississippi governor: 'Your way is failing'

Mississippi Gov.
Tate Reeves defends his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper despite the highest coronavirus death count per capita in the nation.
