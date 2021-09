The first-ever Cannes International Film Festival started on this day in 1946 | Oneindia News

On this day: Rome was occupied by Italian troops in 1870, 21 countries presented their films at the ‘First Cannes International Film Festival’ in 1946, and famous writer of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, adapted to make ‘Game of Thrones’, George R R Martin was born in 1948.

