My Hands And Feet Are Covered In Growths | BORN DIFFERENT

SEBASTIAN QUINN from North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, was born with Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis - a genetic condition that has caused large growths on his body.

The 23-year-old has found growing up with the condition extremely stressful and has had to hide away from certain situations.

Sebastian told Truly: “I used to love swimming, I used to always be in the pool, but it got to the point where I can no longer go swimming for fear of the other kids being like, ‘Oh, what's wrong with your feet?

Look at you, you're a monster’, and stuff like that.

It affects the way I act in public and makes me feel almost like an outcast!” Today, Sebastian will be showing his bare feet for the first time in public which will be a monumental occasion for him.

“I'm feeling kind of nervous.

Pretty exciting though overall.

I'm hoping this is a step closer to where I feel freer to go swimming and out in public areas and not feel so afraid to go out exposed.

I've never put my feet in an open body of water, and today's the day." Sebastian has had his family's full support and would not be where he is today without them.

“My family has been more than supportive.

I've had multiple trips where they've taken me to different states to see specialists, special doctors.

They give me money to help me support myself by driving around so I can have food to eat when I'm out.

I'm able to go out with friends and do things because they support me.

Without my family.

