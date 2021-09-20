Border agents estimate more than 3,400 Haitians sent back

Thousands of Haitians who set up camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio are back in their home country this morning.
Thousands of Haitians who set up camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio are back in their home country this morning.
Haitian migrants who were deported Sunday to Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, aboard three U.S. Immigration and Customs..
Watch VideoThousands of mostly Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting..
Ernesto, a 31-year-old Haitian migrant, waded knee-deep through the Rio Grande that separates the United States and Mexico. He..