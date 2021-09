Harvest moon will be bright and shining tonight The night sky will light up Monday night because of this year's harvest moon.

TRANSGENDER STUDENT ATHLETES ANDTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.{***DBL XVBOO**}THE NIGHT SKY WILL LIGHT UPTONIGHT...BECAUSE OF THIS YEAR’SHARVEST ONMO.{***VO**}THE HARVEST MOON IS A FULLMOON THAT OCCURS CLOSEST TO THEFIRST DAY OF FALL.THAT DAY IS THIS WEDNESDAY.THE HARVEST MOON GETS ITSNAME FROM THE LIGHT IT PROVIDESFARMERS AS THEY HARVESTEND-OF-SUMMER CROPS.TONIGHT’S HARVEST MOON ISEXPECTED TO PE