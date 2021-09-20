Monday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: OSCR, SLGC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Oscar Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of OSCR, at a cost of $17.53 each, for a total investment of $1.00M.

Investors have the opportunity to buy OSCR at a price even lower than Schlosser did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.77 at last check today -- that's 4.3% under Schlosser's purchase price.

Oscar Health is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Anne H.

Margulies bought $229,200 worth of SomaLogic, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $11.46 a piece.

SomaLogic Inc is trading down about 2% on the day Monday.