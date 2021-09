PM: UK-US travel open 'in time for Thanksgiving'

Boris Johnson has credited the high level of Covid vaccination among Brits for allowing double-jabbed people to travel from the UK to the US from November, after an 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers.

The prime minister said: "We've made a lot of progress … they'll be able to get there by Thanksgiving, that's a great thing." Report by Buseld.

