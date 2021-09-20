Jump-start your morning with these easy breakfast bar recipes

Breakfast bars are a great way to get that much-needed morning fuel on the go.Healthy, filling and perfect for busy schedules, breakfast bars are taking over TikTok.Pumpkin oatmeal harvest bars Ring in the fall coziness with this recipe.Chocolate chip breakfast bars Enjoy chocolate for breakfast guilt-free with this recipe.Greek yogurt breakfast bars This recipe combines Greek yogurt, nuts, and berries into one delicious breakfast bar.Apple oatmeal breakfast bars Turn a bowl of oatmeal into a bar of oatmeal with this recipe