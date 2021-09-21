Emmys 2021: Red Carpet Moments and Winners

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in Los Angeles last night.

Big winners included shows Ted Lasso , Mare of Easttown , and The Crown, which won 7 awards, including lead actress in a drama series for Olivia Colman and lead actor in a drama series for Josh O'Connor.

Other stars who took home an Emmy included Kate Winslet for lead actress, limited or anthology series or movie for Mare of Easttown , Jason Sudeikis for lead actor, comedy series for Ted Lasso , Jean Smart for lead actress, comedy series for Hacks , and Michaela Coel, the first black woman to win for writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for I May Destroy You .