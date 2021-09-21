The Big Leap S01E02 Classic Tragic Love Triangle

The Big Leap 1x02 "Classic Tragic Love Triangle" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - With auditions beginning for the three lead roles -- The White Swan, The Black Swan and The Prince -- tensions begin to rise as the contestants all vie for the same parts.

Gabby confronts Nick about his purposeful manipulation of the show and the producers catch Julia's husband talking poorly about their marriage.

Meanwhile, Mike accidentally reveals a huge secret to Nick and the producers in the all-new “Classic Tragic Love Triangle” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, September 27th on FOX.