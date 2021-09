Top seer Narendra Giri found dead in his room, PM Modi calls it a huge loss | Oneindia News

Mahant Narendra Giri, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj was found dead in his room on Monday evening.

He has named his disciple and two others behind his step.

