Canary Islands: Lava engulfs 100 homes after The Cumbre Vieja erupted

A surge of lava destroyed around 100 homes, a day after the volcano erupted, forcing 5,500 people to leave the area, local authorities said.
A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Around 5,000 people on La Palma in the Canary Islands have been evacuated to escape the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.