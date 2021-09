Kwasi Kwarteng: Protecting vulnerable 'key' in energy crisis

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said the government is "very focused" on protecting vulnerable people from soaring gas prices by keeping the energy price cap.

"The key principle of our approach is protecting the most vulnerable customers, particularly the elderly … I think that's the most critically important issue to address," he said.

Report by Buseld.

