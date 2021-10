Government name third Russian suspect in Salisbury poisoning

Home Secretary Priti Patel tells the House of Commons that Denis Sergeev has been named as the third suspect in the 2018 Salisbury poisoning.

She says that if any of the three travel outside Russia "every possible step" will be taken to detain and extradite them.

Report by Edwardst.

