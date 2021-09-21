Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Ocean Group, off about 13.4% and shares of Eurodry down about 12.3% on the day.

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%.

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Ocean Group, off about 13.4% and shares of Eurodry down about 12.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led down by Centrus Energy, trading lower by about 11.6% and Lithium Americas, trading lower by about 10.9%.