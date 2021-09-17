Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 17, 2021

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Energy, off about 9.6% and shares of Energy Fuels down about 7.5% on the day.

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Energy, off about 9.6% and shares of Energy Fuels down about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by United States Steel, trading lower by about 7.4% and Ternium, trading lower by about 5.2%.

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage