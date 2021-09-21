Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, Construction Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Alcoa, down about 7% and shares of Byrna Technologies down about 5.2% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

In trading on Tuesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Alcoa, down about 7% and shares of Byrna Technologies down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are construction shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Myr Group, trading lower by about 4.2% and Concrete Pumping Holdings, trading lower by about 3.8%.