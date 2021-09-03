Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%.
Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 10.2% and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding up about 9.1% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Gold Resource, trading higher by about 7.7% and Gatos Silver, trading up by about 6.9% on Friday.
