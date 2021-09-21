JJ Redick Announces Retirement From NBA

Redick, 37, announced his retirement on Sept.

21.

The last 30 years of basketball have been beyond my wildest dreams. I never could have imagined that I would have played basketball for this long, JJ Redick, on 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast.

After years of youth leagues, AAU, high school basketball, four years at Duke and 15 years in the NBA, I'm retiring from the game that I love so much, JJ Redick, on 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast.

The Duke all-time leading scorer (2,769 points) went on to play with six NBA teams. The Duke all-time leading scorer (2,769 points) went on to play with six NBA teams. Those teams were the Magic, Clippers, Bucks, 76ers, Pelicans and Mavericks.

In 940 regular-season games, he averaged 12.8 points.

As for 3-pointers, he's ranked 15th in NBA history with 1,950.

According to Redick, some teams inquired about his availability for this season, and he had been thinking about if he wanted to play for one more year.

I have some clarity now and I know it's time.

It's time for me to be a dad.

It's time for me to reflect, pause, and it's time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life, JJ Redick, on 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast