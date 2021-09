Met Police 'horrified' by murder of teacher in south London

The Metropolitan Police have said they are "horrified by the shocking murder" of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks appealed to the public for information and said the force was "committing all resources possible" to finding the perpetrator of the attack.

Report by Buseld.

