‘Pitch Perfect’ Is Becoming a TV Show

NBC's Peacock confirmed the TV adaptation on Sept.

We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world, Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, via statement.

The series will focus on Bumper, played by Adam DeVine.

The show will be set years after his last appearance in 'Pitch Perfect 2.'.

[He] moves to Germany to revive his music career... when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin, Peacock, via release.

It's not clear if any of the Barden Bellas will make an appearance.

But according to E!

Online, they recently reunited to go on vacation together.

Elizabeth Banks will be an executive producer.

Alongside DeVine, Megan Amram, Scott Neimeyer, Paul Brooks and Max Handelman.

