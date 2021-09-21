Biden Calls on United Nations to Act on Pandemic, Climate Change

On September 21, United States' President Joe Biden delivered his first speech as president to the United Nations General Assembly.

ABC News reports that Biden told the assembly the meeting came at a time, "intermingled with great pain and extraordinary possibility.".

Biden said the U.S. would helm the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

Biden said the world stood , "at an inflection point in history.".

He urged that, "to fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will.".

Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19, or its future variants, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

The president also said he wished to move beyond decades of conflict in favor of diplomacy and partnership.

As we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

Biden also called for common action to combat climate change, a crisis he noted was, "borderless.".

Will we meet the threat of challenging climate, the challenging climate we're all feeling, already ravaging every part of our world with extreme weather, or will we suffer the merciless march of ever more of ever-worsening droughts and floods, more intense fires and hurricanes, longer heat waves, and rising seas?, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

