Covid Update India: 26,964 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 26,964 fresh cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile 383 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

82.65 Cr.

Vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

