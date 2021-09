Covid Update India: 26,115 fresh covid cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The latest data from the Union Health Ministry in India said that 26,115 new cases of the Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death count climbed to 4,45,358 with 252 more fatalities, according to the data.

