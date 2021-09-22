PM 'grateful' for Biden's efforts on Harry Dunn case

Boris Johnson has expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden over his handling of the case of Harry Dunn.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the death of the 19-year-old by dangerous driving but was able to leave the UK in 2019 because of diplomatic immunity.

The prime minister told reporters at the White House yesterday: "I know that the president has been personally trying to move things along and I'm grateful for that." Report by Buseld.

