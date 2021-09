Ofgem: Energy crisis could hit 'large number' of customers

The chief executive of the UK's energy regulator Ofgem has said he expects a "large number" of customers to be affected by suppliers going out of business amid soaring gas prices.

Jonathan Brearley warned MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee: "We've already seen hundreds of thousands of customers affected, that may go well above that." Report by Buseld.

