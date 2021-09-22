UK revises travel policy, implies issue is India's vaccine certificate | Covishield | Oneindia News
The UK has revised its travel policy to include Covishield as an approved vaccine after a furious India warned of ‘reciprocal measures’, but Indians double-vaccinated with the shot still have to quarantine.

