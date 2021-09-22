Which countries release the most CO2?

CO2 is one of the most well-known gases responsible for climate change, released from non-renewable energy resources like fossil fuels.

They are burned to produce energy to heat our homes and power machines - but they also cause global warming.CO2 - plus other greenhouse gases such as CFCs, methane and nitrous oxides - are released into the atmosphere, and contribute to the raising of global temperatures.

Activists like Greta Thunberg campaign to pile pressure on governments to reduce their level of emissions.She says industrialised countries such as the US and China have a responsibility to reduce their sky-high levels of emissions, which are impacting some of the poorest nations in the world.She said in August 2021: "We cannot allow this injustice to continue.

It is immoral that the countries that have done the least are suffering first and worst."Watch the video above to find out which other states are part of the top ten CO2 emitters in the world, and what they are doing to combat climate change.