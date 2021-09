Johnson and Pelosi stuck in minute-long handshake stalemate

Boris Johnson and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appeared to become locked in a power handshake stalemate as they met in Washington DC today.

The lengthy greeting lasted a total of one minute and six seconds before the pair were relinquished from each other's grips.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn