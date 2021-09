Centre tells SC state governments to give family of Covid victims ₹50,000 ex-gratia | Oneindia News

Today, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the families of those who die of Covid will receive ₹ 50,000 ex gratia from the state governments; Today, R N Ravi resigned as the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks after serving in the post for several years; Amarinder Singh somewhat threatened to put up a candidate against Navjot Sidhu; Today, the BCCI said in a statement that SRH fast bowler T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19.

