Netflix Buys Rights to Roald Dahl’s Children’s Stories

On Sept.

22, the streaming giant announced it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC).

In a press release, Netflix said the two companies "are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.".

Netflix plans to create a "unique universe" of products based around the stories.

Three years ago, Netflix and RDSC worked together on animated TV series 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," an adaptation of 'Matilda The Musical' and more.

These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture — the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more, Netflix, via statement.

As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix, Netflix, via statement.

According to Netflix, Dahl's books have sold over 300 million copies and been translated into 63 languages.

The author died in 1990 at the age of 76