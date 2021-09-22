Garage Sale Finds That Could Be Worth a Ton

1.

, Video Games, Nintendo's 'Stadium Events' is fetching over $35,000 currently.

2, Microphones, A Neumann M49 Tube Condenser Microphone was listed on eBay for $12,500.

3, Typewriters, In 2014, a Remington No.

1 sold on eBay for $27,000.

4.

, Pocket Watches, In 2014, a 1920 Patek Philippe Supercomplication sold for $24 million.

5.

, Fishing Equipment, Vintage rods, reels, lures and more can go for as much as $100,000 at auction.

6, Guitars, Used guitars from brands like Gibson, Taylor, Martin and more can sell for thousands.

7, Vinyl Records, Rare vintage records are often worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

8, Model Trains, A 1908-14 Lionel 8 Trolley is currently listed for $7,500 on eBay.

9, Books, A first edition of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' recently sold for $80,000.

10, Pottery, In 2013, someone bought a 1,000-year-old Chinese bowl for $3 at a yard sale.

It was later auctioned off for over $ 2 million