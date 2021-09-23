Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Things you never knew you could make with puff pastry dough

If you’re looking for a fresh take for your pastry flakes, here are five unique recipes that use puff pastry.1.

Puff pastry pizza .Margherita-style pizza can be made using any frozen puff pastry.2.

Mini puff pastry croissant cereal .This meta recipe features a breakfast within a breakfast.3.

Cheesy garlic puff pastry sticks .What do you get when you add puff pastry, cheese, and garlic?

A delicious recipe for cheesy garlic puff pastry sticks.4.

Bacon jam puff pastry .This recipe involves one sheet of puff pastry cut into four square slices.

Once baked, Top off with scrambled eggs and a garnish of salt and parsley.5.

Puff pastry mashed potato cone.Behold a meal disguised as a dessert!

Once the puff pastry cones are baked, use a piping bag to fill them with creamy mashed potatoes