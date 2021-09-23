Skip to main content
Thursday, September 23, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: D

Credit: Market News Video
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Dominion Energy (D) is now the #165 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Dominion Energy (D) is lower by about 0.3%.

