Ringo Starr Remembers Charlie Watts

Following the death of The Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts, Ringo Starr is sharing a memory of playing drums with him and Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham in the 1970s.

Plus, Starr teases the upcoming "The Beatles: Get Back" documentary by Peter Jackson, which features six hours of footage from the making of The Beatles' 'Let It Be' album in 1970.