Woman sparks controversy with reason for skipping her sister’s wedding

A woman doesn't want to go to her sister's wedding because of all the likely drama.She posted on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.Her sister Bertha had an affair with a married man, Dick.Their torrid relationship caused a ton of stress and even involved law enforcement.Now that Bertha and Dick are getting married, the Reddit poster wants nothing to do with the ceremony."A lot of my family isn’t going, and I’m not either.

I know Bertha wants me to go, but that relationship has caused my family a lot of issues," she said."Plus, there are rumors that Dicks ex-wife and her cousins from West Virginia are planning on crashing the wedding anyways.

Which I know will lead to drama and more cops".Reddit users thought she was in the right for skipping the ceremony."What a nuclear mess of a situation," someone commented