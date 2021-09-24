Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MTCH

In early trading on Friday, shares of Match Group (MTCH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, Match Group registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo (PDD), trading down 3.6%.

Pinduoduo is lower by about 46.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.

Om Group (TCOM), trading down 3.6%, and Costco Wholesale (COST), trading up 2.1% on the day.