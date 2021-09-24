First Stream: BTS and Coldplay Collab, Karol G, Giveon & More Releases | Billboard News
First Stream: BTS and Coldplay Collab, Karol G, Giveon & More Releases | Billboard News

The BTS and Coldplay collab is finally here, Giveon gifts fans with a new single and Karol G seemingly responds to ex Anuel AA.

This is Billboard’s First Stream, featuring some of the hottest drops of the week.