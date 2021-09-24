Baby's face lights up when he hears Mom's voice for the very first time

A mom captured the beautiful moment her little boy heard her voice for the very first time — and the footage is melting hearts all over TikTok.Originally posted to Twitter by mom Finessa Hudgins (@lil_lopeep), the now-viral video has since been picked up by tons of outlets .In the video, little Maison is seen outfitted in his brand new hearing aids.

"My baby got his hearing aids today," Finessa writes in her original Twitter caption.

"Look at his face".At first, Maison doesn't seem to know what to think about his hearing aids — but as soon as he hears his mama's voice, he's clearly overjoyed.Her little boy smiles widely in response, little teeth poking through, eyes glittering.As Maison continues to process Mom's voice (and perhaps even his own), he smiles and giggles, unsure of what exactly is going on but clearly delighted.Finessa's video was viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter — but has since gained millions more across the Internet at large.Thousands upon thousands of people have left comments in response to the touching footage.

"He’s so beautiful!

Crying..." one person wrote