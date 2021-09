Benedetta Movie Trailer

Benedetta Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, a 17th-century nun becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair with a novice.

But it is Benedetta's shocking religious visions that threaten to shake the Church to its core.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia, Lambert Wilson release date December 3, 2021 (in U.S. theaters)