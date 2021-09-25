Navarro describes moment she was removed from 'The View' set on air

“The View” guest host Ana Navarro walks CNN’s Anderson Cooper through what happened after she and host Sunny Hostin both tested positive for Covid-19 and were removed from set on air.
Navarro has since tested negative twice.
“The View” guest host Ana Navarro walks CNN’s Anderson Cooper through what happened after she and host Sunny Hostin both tested positive for Covid-19 and were removed from set on air.
Navarro has since tested negative twice.
The women — both of whom are vaccinated — appear to have tested positive in breakthrough cases, as Vice President Harris'..
This moment will likely go down in TV history. On Friday, Sept. 24, The View was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a..