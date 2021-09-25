Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, October 24, 2021

Top 20 Best Opening Movie Scenes Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 21:52s 0 shares 1 views

Top 20 Best Opening Movie Scenes Ever
Top 20 Best Opening Movie Scenes Ever

These films kicked things off with a bang!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best opening scenes in movie history.

These films kicked things off with a bang!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best opening scenes in movie history.

Our countdown includes “Scream”, "Drive", “No Country for Old Men”, "The Dark Knight", and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement